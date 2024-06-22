Israel accused of killing scores of Palestinians in devastaging attack on Gaza refugee camp
Gaza City, Gaza - Israel pounded Gaza on Saturday, reportedly killing scores more Palestinians a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in a refugee camp.
Another 45 wounded people were taken to a Red Cross field hospital after shelling with "heavy caliber projectiles" on tents near its office in the Al-Mawasi camp, which has been designated a safe zone.
"Firing so dangerously close to humanitarian structures puts the lives of civilians and humanitarians at risk," the ICRC said on X.
The Gaza health ministry blamed the shelling on Israeli tanks, and gave a death toll of 25, as well as 50 wounded
Israel denied the attack was carried out by its troops.
In the territory's north, Gaza City's Al-Ahli hospital director Dr Fadel Naeem was quoted by the health ministry as reporting 30 dead in strikes on "a difficult and brutal day" Friday.
Meanwhile, further attacks on the Shati refugee camp and a neighborhood in Gaza City on Saturday killed another 42 Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Gaza Government Media Office.
Gaza aid deliveries hampered by "unworkable environment"
On top of the constant killing, Israel faces growing accusations of making turning Gaza into what WHO trauma surgeon Thanos Gargavanis on Friday called an "unworkable environment" for the UN and aid organizations.
UN Secretary General António Guterres also said that "lawlessness is total" in the sealed-off territory, making it extremely challenging to distribute desperately needed aid.
Last week, the Israeli army had promised to implement a daily "tactical pause of military activity" in a southern Gaza corridor to facilitate aid delivery.
But on Friday, Richard Peeperkorn said WHO "did not see an impact on the humanitarian supplies coming in."
According to the WHO, 17 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are operational, but only partially.
Israel has been accused of committing a litany of war crimes and crimes against humanity since it launched its assault on October 7, in response to a Hamas-led attack.
Cover photo: REUTERS