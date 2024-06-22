Israel accused of killing scores of Palestinians in devastaging attack on Gaza refugee camp

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel pounded Gaza on Saturday, reportedly killing scores more Palestinians a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in a refugee camp.

Israeli strikes on Gaza's Shati refugee camp reportedly killed dozens, a day after a deadly strike on a designated safe zone in the territory's south. © REUTERS

Another 45 wounded people were taken to a Red Cross field hospital after shelling with "heavy caliber projectiles" on tents near its office in the Al-Mawasi camp, which has been designated a safe zone.

"Firing so dangerously close to humanitarian structures puts the lives of civilians and humanitarians at risk," the ICRC said on X.

The Gaza health ministry blamed the shelling on Israeli tanks, and gave a death toll of 25, as well as 50 wounded

Israel denied the attack was carried out by its troops.

In the territory's north, Gaza City's Al-Ahli hospital director Dr Fadel Naeem was quoted by the health ministry as reporting 30 dead in strikes on "a difficult and brutal day" Friday.

Meanwhile, further attacks on the Shati refugee camp and a neighborhood in Gaza City on Saturday killed another 42 Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Gaza Government Media Office.