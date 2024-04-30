White House slams Columbia Gaza protesters' building seizure: "Wrong approach"

Washinton DC - President Joe Biden opposes the seizure of a Columbia University campus building by pro-Palestinian protesters , the White House said Tuesday as Gaza demonstrations raged at colleges across the country.

President Joe Biden (r.) opposes the seizure of a Columbia University campus building by pro-Palestinian protesters, the White House said Tuesday. © Collage: ALEX KENT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"The president believes that forcibly taking over a building on campus is absolutely the wrong approach," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told an online briefing.



"That is not an example of peaceful protest."

Masked demonstrators smashed windows and entered the Hamilton Hall building at the Ivy League university in New York, barricading themselves inside with metal tables.

The university has become the focal point for Gaza protests around the United States.

"You just got to do it peacefully. You can't hurt anybody, and you can't... be disrupting the educational pursuit of your fellow students," Kirby said.