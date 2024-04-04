Joke of the Day for April 4, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here to give you a toothy grin! Here's a royal silly to make you smile wide.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the king have to go to the dentist?
Answer: He needed to get a crown.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
