Joke of the Day for December 29, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is feeling Frozen. Here's a Disney-filled funny to make you smile.

Answer: Because she'll "Let it go, let it go."

Question: Why can’t Elsa from Frozen have a pet bird?

Joke of the Day for December 21, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 23, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for December 24, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas Eve

Joke of the Day for December 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas Day

Joke of the Day for December 26, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 27, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

