Joke of the Day for December 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is feeling Frozen. Here's a Disney-filled funny to make you smile.
Question: Why can’t Elsa from Frozen have a pet bird?
Answer: Because she'll "Let it go, let it go."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Z Graphica