Joke of the Day for December 30, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the last Caturday of the year. Here's a kitty funny that will give your laughs liftoff.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the alien say to the cats?
Answer: "Take me to your litter."
