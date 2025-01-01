Joke of the Day for January 1, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on for New Year's Day
Happy New Year! Today's Joke of the Day is calling to help you start your new year with some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the phone late for work on January 1?
Answer: It was ringing in the new year.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Ananda