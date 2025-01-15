Joke of the Day for January 15, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is sweeping up the sillies! Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the broom late for school?

Answer: It over-swept.

Joke of the Day for January 15, 2025.
Joke of the Day for January 15, 2025.

