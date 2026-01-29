Joke of the Day for January 29, 2026: A doggone funny one
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with one that's doggone funny! Here's one to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
Why are dog parents the most clingy?
They always hound the ones they love.
