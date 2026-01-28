Joke of the Night for January 28, 2026: Some animal antics
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a one swimming with silly to make you giggle before your nighttime routine.
Joke of the Day
How does a sea mammal mail a letter?
He seals them with a kiss.
