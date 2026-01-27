Joke of the Night for January 27, 2026: A clucking chuckler!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate with a clucking funny! Here's a chuckler.
Joke of the Day
How do you get a chicken-proof lawn?
Make sure it's im-peck-able.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Erwin Bosman