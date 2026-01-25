Joke of the Night for January 25, 2026: A snow silly for the winter storm
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate a snowy Sunday night! Here's one to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a ghost in the winter?
Casp-brrr.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Folco Masi