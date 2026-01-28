Joke of the Day for January 28, 2026: A beary funny one
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a beary funny one! Here's a chuckler to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Where was the bear most comfortable sitting?
On the fur-niture.
Cover photo: Unsplash/shri