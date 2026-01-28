Joke of the Day for January 28, 2026: A beary funny one

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a beary funny one! Here's a chuckler to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Where was the bear most comfortable sitting?

On the fur-niture.

Joke of the Day for January 28, 2026: A beary funny one
Joke of the Day for January 28, 2026: A beary funny one  © Unsplash/shri

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for January 27, 2026: A clucking chuckler! Joke of the Night for January 27, 2026: A clucking chuckler!
Joke of the Day for January 27, 2026: An animal funny Joke of the Day for January 27, 2026: An animal funny
Joke of the Night for January 26, 2026: A snowman chilly silly Joke of the Night for January 26, 2026: A snowman chilly silly
Joke of the Day for January 26, 2026: A snowy smile for a winter laugh Joke of the Day for January 26, 2026: A snowy smile for a winter laugh
Joke of the Night for January 25, 2026: A snow silly for the winter storm Joke of the Night for January 25, 2026: A snow silly for the winter storm
Joke of the Day for January 25, 2026: A smile for the snowstorm Joke of the Day for January 25, 2026: A smile for the snowstorm
Joke of the Night for January 24, 2026: A kitty silly this Caturday Joke of the Night for January 24, 2026: A kitty silly this Caturday
Joke of the Day for January 24, 2026: A cat funny for a Caturday laugh! Joke of the Day for January 24, 2026: A cat funny for a Caturday laugh!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/shri

More on Joke of the Day: