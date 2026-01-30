Joke of the Day for January 30, 2026: A Friday funny
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a Friday funny! Here's a yummy silly to make you smile before the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Why didn't the pancake realize it was Friday?
It ccrêped up on him.
Cover photo: Unsplash/M Draa