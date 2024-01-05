Joke of the Day for January 5, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day

Today's Joke of the Day is a foodie funny. Here's a beefy silly to have you stewing in laughter.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why can't you use the words "beef stew" as a computer password?

Answer: It’s not stroganoff.

Today's Joke of the Day is beefy!
© Unsplash/clouda9

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/clouda9

