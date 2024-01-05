Joke of the Day for January 5, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a foodie funny. Here's a beefy silly to have you stewing in laughter.
Question: Why can't you use the words "beef stew" as a computer password?
Answer: It’s not stroganoff.
Cover photo: Unsplash/clouda9