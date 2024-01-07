Joke of the Day for January 7, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the weekend! Here's a funny to keep your weekend going strong with a chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why don't we need rules on Saturday and Sunday?
Answer: Weekend do whatever we want.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sincerely Media