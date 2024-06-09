Joke of the Day for June 9, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is giving you a little pizza the funnies! Here's a silly one to spread some smiles.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is it tough to tell a joke about pizza?
Answer: It's all in the delivery.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jordon Kaplan