Joke of the Day for May 18, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is arriving just in time for the most claw-some day of the week: Caturday! Here's the purr-fect funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do cats love to do on Saturday mornings?

Answer: Read the mewspaper.

Joke of the Day for May 18, 2024.
Joke of the Day for May 18, 2024.  © Unsplash/Taisia Karaseva

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for May 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 17, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 17, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 16, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 16, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 15, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 14, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 14, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Taisia Karaseva

More on Joke of the Day: