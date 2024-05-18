Joke of the Day for May 18, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is arriving just in time for the most claw-some day of the week: Caturday! Here's the purr-fect funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do cats love to do on Saturday mornings?
Answer: Read the mewspaper.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Taisia Karaseva