Joke of the Day for May 24, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: What is Dracula's favorite fruit?

Answer: Nec-tarines!

In the words of Dracula, "I vant to...make you laugh!"  © Unsplash/Dinu J Nair

