Joke of the Day for May 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 from reader Paul. Here's a blood-sucking dose of funny to saying, "I vant to...make you laugh!"
Joke of the Day
Question: What is Dracula's favorite fruit?
Answer: Nec-tarines!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dinu J Nair