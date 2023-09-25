Joke of the Day for September 25, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day isn't beeting around the bush! Here's a funny that will cure any case of the Mondays.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the root vegetable happy on Mondays?
Answer: It was always up-beet.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Natalia Fogarty