Joke of the Day for September 25, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day isn't beeting around the bush! Here's a funny that will cure any case of the Mondays.

Answer: It was always up-beet.

Question: Why was the root vegetable happy on Mondays?

Joke of the Day for September 17, 2023: Get your funny on

