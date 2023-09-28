Joke of the Day for September 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission from Tony Capizzi in Clinton Township, Michigan! Here's a funny that's sure to stop you in your tracks with the sillies.

Did you here about the man who drank brake fluid?

He said he could stop anytime.

Today's Joke of the Day is breaking for funnies!  © Unsplash/Markus Spiske

