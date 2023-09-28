Joke of the Day for September 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission from Tony Capizzi in Clinton Township, Michigan! Here's a funny that's sure to stop you in your tracks with the sillies.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Joke of the Day
Did you here about the man who drank brake fluid?
He said he could stop anytime.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
