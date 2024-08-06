Joke of the Night for August 6, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is getting the laughs moo-ving! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Where do cows eat lunch?
Answer: In the calf-ateria.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Stijn te Strake