Joke of the Night for May 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Nom nom! Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a yummy funny to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the french fries say to each other when they were running late?
Answer: Ketchup!
