Joke of the Night for May 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Nom nom! Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a yummy funny to make you laugh before bed.

Question: What did the french fries say to each other when they were running late?

Joke of the Night for April 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for April 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for April 30, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 1, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 2, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

