National Tell A Joke Day: 5 jokes to help you get your laugh on
In honor of National Tell A Joke Day, we've rounded up our favorite funnies to make you LOL... literally!
When is National Tell A Joke Day?
National Tell A Joke Day is the time to share a belly laugh or two with a buddy, and you don't have to be a comedian to join in the fun.
The holiday is celebrated each year on August 16, although its origin is unknown. The annual event is said to have emerged in the '90s or early 2000s, but of course, jokes have been celebrated in many ways and on many days before that.
And as they say, laughter really could be the best medicine. It's been proven that indulging in laughter can reduce stress and have positive effects on your mental health. A hearty chuckle has even been linked to reducing pain, lowering blood pressure, stimulating organs, and boosting the immune system.
We publish a joke every morning and night here at TAG24 NEWS – now, we've rounded up a few all-time favorites to share with those around you on this super silly day!
Smile and read on... it's National Tell A Joke Day!
The best jokes for National Tell A Joke Day
Q: How does a penguin build his house?
A: Igloos it together!
Q: Why can't you send a duck into space?
A: The bill would be astronomical.
Q: What do you call a pony with a cough?
A: A little horse.
Q: What do you call a fake noodle?
A: An impasta!
Q: Why don't shrimp ever share their food?
A: Because they're a little shellfish.
A simple joke can help turn someone's day around and lighten their load with laughs.
