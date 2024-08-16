National Tell A Joke Day: 5 jokes to help you get your laugh on

In honor of National Tell A Joke Day, we've rounded up our favorite funnies to make you LOL... literally!

Happy National Tell A Joke Day, celebrated each year on August 16. © Unsplash/Braydon Anderson

National Tell A Joke Day is the time to share a belly laugh or two with a buddy, and you don't have to be a comedian to join in the fun.

The holiday is celebrated each year on August 16, although its origin is unknown. The annual event is said to have emerged in the '90s or early 2000s, but of course, jokes have been celebrated in many ways and on many days before that.

And as they say, laughter really could be the best medicine. It's been proven that indulging in laughter can reduce stress and have positive effects on your mental health. A hearty chuckle has even been linked to reducing pain, lowering blood pressure, stimulating organs, and boosting the immune system.

We publish a joke every morning and night here at TAG24 NEWS – now, we've rounded up a few all-time favorites to share with those around you on this super silly day!

Smile and read on... it's National Tell A Joke Day!