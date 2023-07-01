International Joke Day: A funny starter kit to kick up the laughs
This ain't no joke: Saturday, July 1 is International Joke Day. To celebrate, we're put together our favorite funny jokes to keep you laughing and spread some smiles.
What is International Joke Day?
Are you a sucker for having your funny bone tickled? You're not the only one. Thus, the holiday celebrating all things humorous was born!
International Joke Day has been marked by comedians and among families and friends worldwide. While its official origin is debated, it has been attributed to author Wayne Reinagel, who is said to have created the holiday in 1994 to promote his joke books.
"I made this day July 1, because the year was officially half over," he said.
Spreading some sillies and enjoying a hearty dose of comedy has been known to reduce stress and be positive for your mental health. And those who say "laughter is the best medicine" are not kidding: laughter has even been linked to reducing pain, stimulating organs, and boosting our immune system.
Whether you dish a dad joke, prefer a pun in your punchline, nail a knock-knock joke, win at witty one-liners, slay some silly slapstick, or a serve up sarcasm with your humor, International Joke Day can be celebrated by anyone and anywhere by relaying a lighthearted joke.
Give the gift of giggles and turn someone's frown upside down with our favorite jokes below.
Jokes for International Joke Day
A: "You crack me up!"
Q: What did the astronauts say after a date?
A "Your planet or mine?"
Q: When is the best time to go to the dentist?
A: 2:30 ("Tooth-hurty!")
Q: What do you call a dog that can do magic?
A: A labra-cadabra-dor
Q: Why was 6 afraid of 7?
A: Because 7, 8, 9!
Q: What did the cow say when the chicken wouldn't cross the road?
A: "Moo-ve out the way!"
A simple joke can help turn someone's day around and lighten their load with laughs. So pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Markus Winkler