Amazon strike continues across the US amid peak holiday period

New York, New York - A strike targeting Amazon in the peak festive period extended into a third day Saturday as the retail behemoth said the labor action would not affect its business.

A strike targeting Amazon in the peak festive period extended into a third day Saturday as the retail behemoth said the labor action would not affect its business. © IMAGO / imagebroker

Amazon has experienced "no disruptions at all," a company spokeswoman told AFP. "And we aren't anticipating any either."

The Teamsters union on Thursday launched a strike targeting seven Amazon facilities spaced around the US. Union officials said the stoppage continued Friday at the same locales.

"When they [Amazon] come to the table, I guess that's when we'll stop," Tony Rosciglione, treasurer of Teamsters Local 804 in New York, told AFP in a phone interview from a picket line in New York City.

The union, pointing to headway made at Amazon locales by organizing drives, had set a December 15 deadline for the online retailer to enter into contract negotiations.

Amazon has long fought labor organizing campaigns, saying they favor a direct relationship with employees unimpeded by a third party. The statement from the Amazon spokeswoman pointed to wage hikes of 20% over the last six years to starting warehouse and transport workers, along with health and retirement benefits.

The Teamsters characterization of its status at Amazon is a "false narrative," the Amazon spokeswoman said.

"The truth is that they were unable to get enough support from our employees and partners and have brought in outsiders to harass and intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous," she said.

She added that several unfair labor practice lawsuits had been filed. The union also went to court on Friday on the same grounds.