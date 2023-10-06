Auto workers' union announces "breakthrough" as strike expansion halts

Detroit, Michigan - Citing last-minute progress in talks, the head of the auto workers' union said Friday that the labor group would maintain the current strike but not expand it to other plants this week.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said a "breakthrough" has been reached in the ongoing strike and put expansion plans on hold but did not rule it out in the future. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain hailed a "breakthrough" concession from General Motors in response to another threatened expansion of the three-week partial stoppage.

Fain maintained the possibility of escalating the strike further down the road but added no more targeted plants after announcing prior expansions the last two Fridays following the initial stoppage on September 15.

"Here's the punchline: Our strike is working," Fain said in a webcast update. "But we're not there yet."

Fain said GM has "leapfrogged" Detroit rivals Ford and Stellantis in agreeing "in writing" to include the auto giant's electric battery plants under the UAW's national agreement.