United Auto Workers strike picks up steam and expands even further

Center Line, Michigan - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union expanded a potentially economically and politically damaging strike against two of Detroit's Big Three on Friday - and invited President Joe Biden to support workers on the picket line.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced strikes would begin at 38 US parts and distribution centers owned by General Motors and Stellantis, with whom negotiations have stalled.



The move affects about 5,600 workers across 20 states, according to UAW estimates.

In targeting parts and distribution, the latest action could frustrate GM and Stellantis consumers who bring vehicles in for servicing.

Fain did not expand the stoppage at Ford, where there are still significant gaps, but which has offered important concessions since the strike was launched a week ago, he said.

"As we have said for weeks, we're not going to wait around forever for fair contracts at the Big Three," Fain said in a briefing.

"We invite and encourage anyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line, from friends and family all the way up to the president of the United States," Fain said - an invitation that will further push the White House into the politically treacherous issue.

"The way you can help is to build our movement and show the companies that the public stands with us."

Fain's nod to Biden comes after the president has backed the worker's demands, saying this week at a United Nations event that "record corporation profit should mean record contracts for union workers" and donning a red tie in solidarity with the UAW. Unlike other major unions, the UAW has still not endorsed Biden for reelection.

Former president Donald Trump, who has criticized Biden's push towards electric vehicles, reportedly plans to visit Michigan next week as he seeks to score points with working-class voters.