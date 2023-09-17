Auto union chief warns they are ready to "amp up" strike if a deal is not reached

Detroit, Michigan - The United Auto Workers chief warned Sunday that a historic strike at the top three US car manufacturers will expand if the companies do not raise their wage offers in ongoing negotiations.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union held a rally in downtown Detroit on September 15. © MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP

"If we don't get better offers and... take care of the members' needs, we're going to amp this up even more," UAW President Shawn Fain told CBS News talk show Face the Nation, saying General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis have "no excuse" for not resolving salary disputes given their massive profits of recent years.

"We're prepared to do whatever we have to do. The membership is ready; the membership is fed up."

The UAW is demanding improved conditions across the board for its workers, including a 40 percent pay raise over the next four-year contract. The auto companies are so far offering raises of around 20 percent.

The standoff, now in its third day, has fed already acrimonious debate in Washington over President Joe Biden's economic policies ahead of the 2024 election - and whether he is doing enough to resolve the auto dispute.

Only 12,700 of the union's 150,000 workers are currently on strike, but Fain's comments pointed to the possibility of a much broader action, with echoes throughout the economy.