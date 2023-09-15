United Auto Workers launch historic strike against Big Three car companies!

Detroit, Michigan - The US auto workers' union launched a targeted strike at three factories just after midnight on Friday, ordering historic simultaneous stoppages at Detroit's "Big Three" for the first time!

Members of United Auto Workers staged a walkout at the Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan as the union launched a targeted strike. © Matthew Hatcher / AFP

The dramatic walkout – marked outside a Detroit-area Ford plant with rowdy honking and cheers at the arrival of the United Auto Workers' leader – came after a last-minute push by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis failed to produce an agreement before the contract's expiration.

"Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a webcast shortly before the September 14 deadline.

Fain said the union would strike at one plant at each company: a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, a Stellantis facility in Toledo, Ohio, and a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, but only the final assembly and paint operations.

About 12,700 workers were walking off the job Friday, according to UAW estimates. That is only a fraction of the 150,000 auto workers represented by the union.

But the strike could be expanded if the companies don't meet demands – a strategy embraced by workers.