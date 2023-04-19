Ben & Jerry's responds to union drive at its flagship Burlington store

Burlington, Vermont - Ben & Jerry's has announced its support for ice cream scoopers at its flagship Burlington store who are seeking to form a union .

Ben & Jerry's has come out in support of Burlington workers' intent to unionize. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The company's statement of support came just one day after workers in Burlington went public with their intent to unionize.

The scoopers had the backing of Workers United, the same union that has won more than 300 union elections at Starbucks.

Ben & Jerry’s shares "the goal of advancing justice, both inside and outside our company," the company said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

"That’s why we recognize and support the rights of all workers to unionize and collectively bargain," the company continued.

"Ben & Jerry’s is committed to the goal of operating our company in a way that is fair, inclusive, and equitable, while being a dynamic and fun place for all workers."