Ben & Jerry's workers in Burlington launch union campaign

Burlington, Vermont - Ben & Jerry's workers in Vermont are seeking to form the ice cream chain's first union in the US with a newly launched campaign!

Ben & Jerry's workers in Burlington, Vermont, have launched a union drive. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We, the Scoopers of the Ben and Jerry's Burlington Vermont Scoop Shop, excitedly and enthusiastically write to inform you of our intent to exercise our right to organize a union with the backing of Workers United," a group of employees said in a letter dated Sunday.

The company, founded by friends Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, has earned a reputation of standing up for a variety social justice causes, but workers say more can be done to protect the livelihoods of those who help generate the company's profits.

"We are taught from the beginning of our employment that equality and justice are integral rights of ours as people. But what happens when Vermont's Finest are continuously left out of these conversations?" workers asked.

"When will the activism and social mission our company empower come to reflect its own scoopers, the ones who work every day to keep their lines moooving? Despite record-breaking profits, incredible bounce-backs post-pandemic, and unwavering smiles, our staff is exploited within our work environment," they continued.