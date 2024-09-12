Boeing faces potential strike as Seattle workers kick off early voting

Seattle, Washington - Boeing workers began voting early Thursday on a new contract that the embattled aviation giant hopes is rich enough to avert a strike at two factories, adding to the company's woes.

The union's roughly 33,000 Seattle-area workers are casting separate votes on whether to accept the contract and whether to strike, with the polls scheduled to close Thursday evening.



A strike could begin after midnight Friday.

Led by new CEO Kelly Ortberg, the embattled aviation giant had hoped a 25-percent wage hike over four years and a commitment to invest in the Puget Sound region would avert a costly strike.

But while the preliminary contract won an endorsement from leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751, the response from much of the rank-and-file has been harsh.

Workers had sought a 40% wage hike and critics have said the 25% figure is inflated because the new deal also eliminates an annual company bonus.

Other points of contention include the deal's failure to restore a pension and a Boeing pledge to build its next plane in the Seattle region that critics view as "hollow."

TV reports in the Seattle region have featured footage of line workers marching in solidarity against the deal.

"Bad Deal," reads a flier that has been posted to social media.

Ortberg implored workers Wednesday to not strike and "sacrifice" future progress over "frustrations of the past."

"For Boeing, it is no secret that our business is in a difficult period, in part due to our own mistakes in the past," Ortberg said.

"Working together, I know that we can get back on track, but a strike would put our shared recovery in jeopardy, further eroding trust with our customers and hurting our ability to determine our future together."