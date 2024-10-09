Boeing suspends negotiations as striking workers hold the line

Seattle, Washington - Boeing on Tuesday suspended negotiations with its striking workers as it accused the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) of making unreasonable demands and withdrew its offer.

Boeing factory workers and supporters gather on a picket line near the entrance to a production facility in Renton, Washington. © REUTERS

"The union made non-negotiable demands far in excess of what can be accepted if we are to remain competitive as a business," the aerospace giant said in an email to employees late Tuesday. "Given that position, further negotiations do not make sense at this point and our offer has been withdrawn."

About 33,000 Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest have been on strike for nearly a month in a fight focused on higher wages and improved retirement benefits.

Workers complain of more than a decade of near-flat wages during a period when inflation has risen.

Boeing's most recent offer included a 30% wage hike.

Negotiations, which included the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, resumed Monday and continued into Tuesday, but no agreement was reached.

"Our team bargained in good faith and made new and improved proposals to try to reach a compromise, including increases in take-home pay and retirement," Boeing said in the email, adding that "the union did not seriously consider our proposals."

"We remain committed to finding a resolution and will work with the union when they are ready to bargain an agreement that recognizes our employees and preserves our company's future," the email read.