Chipotle workers in Maine score huge win in union-busting case

Augusta, Maine - Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to two dozen workers who accused the company of violating federal labor law by permanently closing a store in Augusta, Maine, after they voted to unionize.

Chipotle Workers United members in Augusta, Maine, have won a big settlement from the burrito company after filing unfair labor practice charges. © Screenshot/Twitter/1ChipotleUnited

In addition to the payout, the company will also give employees at the closed store preferential rehiring for the next year.

Chipotle will also be required to post notices at stores across New England informing workers of their right to form a union.

Chipotle closed the Augusta location in July shortly after workers voted to unionize.

The company claimed at the time that its decision was due to understaffing issues and had nothing to do with workers' decision to organize.

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint in November accusing the burrito chain of illegal retaliation against unionization efforts and ordering the company to reopen the store.