Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down early ahead of union-busting hearing

Seattle, Washington - Just days before he is expected to testify in Congress about Starbucks' alleged anti- union actions, the company's interim CEO Howard Schultz has stepped down from his position.

Howard Schultz has resigned as Starbucks CEO earlier than originally expected. © Collage: Johannes EISELE / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The coffee giant announced in a letter to Starbucks employees on Monday that it would be his "last day as CEO," and Laxman Narasimhan would be taking the reins two weeks earlier than anticipated.

"As I turn Starbucks over to you now, know that you have my utmost confidence, trust and love," Schultz wrote to Starbucks workers as he confirmed his departure.

His exit comes amid continued labor law violations for the company's retaliation against unionization movements by employees.

The now-former CEO was asked by Senator Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) about the alleged union-busting.

Schultz initially refused the request before finally agreeing to testify after Sanders planned a vote to subpoena him.

However, it is now unclear whether his early exit will affect the planned testimony.