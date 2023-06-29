Hollywood braces for "double strike" as actors' deadline looms

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's summer of discontent could dramatically escalate this weekend, with actors ready to join writers in a massive "double strike" that would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.

Many Hollywood film and TV productions may come to a standstill if actors decide to go on strike. © Chris Delmas / AFP

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is locked in last-minute negotiations with the likes of Netflix and Disney, with the deadline fast approaching at midnight Friday.



The labor union's 160,000 actors and performers – from A-listers to extras – have pre-approved industrial action if a deal is not struck in time.

Should negotiators walk out, it will be the first time that all Hollywood actors and writers have been on strike simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led a showdown that eventually forced major concessions from the studios.

Like the writers, who have already spent nine weeks on the picket lines, actors are demanding higher pay to counteract inflation, and guarantees for their future livelihoods.

Rebecca Metz, who has starred in FX's Better Things and Showtime's Shameless, told AFP it is "massively harder" for actors – even established ones – to earn a living in Hollywood these days.

"People who aren't in this industry, and even some who are, vastly overestimate how much money actors make – you just assume that if you see someone on TV, they must be rich," Metz said. "But it has been extremely not the case in the last few years."

"I know lots of people at my same level who are taking second jobs, trying to come up with ways to keep themselves afloat until hopefully things come back."