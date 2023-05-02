Saturday Night Live, Abbott Elementary, and more TV shows shut down amid WGA strike

New York, New York - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is officially on strike , and as several celebrities pledge their support to the writers, many notable TV shows have already halted production.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially went on strike on Tuesday after the union was unable to reach a contract agreement with major studios. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

The writer's strike was a hot topic during Monday's Met Gala, where several celebrity attendees, many of whom are members of the WGA themselves, showed their support for striking writers.

Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Brian Tyree Henry, Amanda Seyfried, and more stars championed the union efforts when asked about the impending strike during the annual fashion event.

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert have also backed the strike as their shows prepare to go dark.

The failure of major studios to reach an agreement on contract negotiations is likely to have a significant impact on the industry, and several TV shows have already confirmed that they are pausing production.