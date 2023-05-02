Saturday Night Live, Abbott Elementary, and more TV shows shut down amid WGA strike

Several prominent TV shows halted production on Tuesday after the Writers Guild of America officially launched their first strike in over 15 years.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is officially on strike, and as several celebrities pledge their support to the writers, many notable TV shows have already halted production.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially went on strike on Tuesday after the union was unable to reach a contract agreement with major studios.  © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

The writer's strike was a hot topic during Monday's Met Gala, where several celebrity attendees, many of whom are members of the WGA themselves, showed their support for striking writers.

Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Brian Tyree Henry, Amanda Seyfried, and more stars championed the union efforts when asked about the impending strike during the annual fashion event.

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert have also backed the strike as their shows prepare to go dark.

The failure of major studios to reach an agreement on contract negotiations is likely to have a significant impact on the industry, and several TV shows have already confirmed that they are pausing production.

What TV shows have stopped production amid the writers' strike?

This week's Pete Davidson-hosted Saturday Night Live has been canceled as the sketch show halts production, with Showtime's Yellowjackets among other series now on pause.  © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

With the strike now underway, the immediate impact is being felt around Hollywood already.

Several late-night programs, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will halt production as re-runs replace live shows.

Saturday Night Live has also gone dark, with Pete Davidson's hosting debut canceled as the program will air re-runs instead.

The writer room for season 3 of Abbott Elementary has been shut down, with writer Brittani Nichols telling Democracy Now the strike may impact the number of episodes the season will feature.

Netflix's Cobra Kai has closed its writers room for season 6, and Showtime's Yellowjackets has halted writing on season 3.

According to Variety, the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon has completed script writing for season 2, and filming will continue in the UK despite the strike.

