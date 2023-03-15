Michigan Senate takes historic step to repeal anti-union right-to-work law

Lansing, Michigan - Democrats in the Michigan Senate have voted to repeal the state's right-to-work law in a major victory for organized labor .

Lawmakers voted 20-17 along party lines on Tuesday to approve the legislation as union supporters clapped and cheered in the Senate gallery. If it ends up being passed, Michigan could become the first state in decades to repeal its right-to-work law.

Despite their deceptive name, right-to-work laws weaken unions by making it optional for workers to pay dues while still enjoying all the benefits of being in a union, including better contracts. States with such laws typically have lower wages, fewer benefits, and greater poverty rates than those without.

Michigan's right-to-work law was first passed in 2012 under Republican Governor Rick Snyder despite strong union opposition. Repealing it became a priority when Democrats took control of both chambers of the state legislature in November.

According to The Detroit News, the Michigan House already passed a measure to repeal the law earlier this month, but they will need to take a vote on the Senate version before it heads to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk for signature.