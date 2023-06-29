National Geographic lays off all of its staff writers

Washington DC - National Geographic has laid off all its staff writers, leaving the venerable, award-winning magazine to be pieced together by editors and freelancers.

National Geographic has laid off all of its staff writers at the magazine. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In all, 19 editorial staffers were cut, including the small audio department at the magazine. They had been notified in April that the axe would fall, The Washington Post reported.

The layoffs are the latest in a slew of labor cuts at tech and media publications this year.



The writers themselves tweeted out the news, focusing on the great run they’d had.

"My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature – my 16th, and my last as a senior writer," wrote Craig Welch, whose award-winning work has graced many a cover and shed light on urgent environmental issues. "NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers. I’ve been so lucky. I got to work (with) incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor."

"National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me," he wrote on Twitter. "It’s been a wonderful five years – an honor and a joy. Very proud of the work that my colleagues and I have done here."