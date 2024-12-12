New York Times reaches tentative agreement with tech workers union after Election Week strike

New York, New York - The New York Times has reached a tentative agreement with its tech workers' labor union after they launched an Election Week strike in their fight for a fair contract.

Members of The New York Times Tech Guild protest outside of the New York Times headquarters building on November 4, 2024 – one day before Election Day. © David Dee Delgado / AFP

The New York Times Tech Guild – which represents around 600 data analysts, software engineers, product managers, designers, and more – announced the three-year tentative agreement on X.

The union shared that major provisions of the deal include wage increases of up to 8.25%, just cause protections against termination, flexible hybrid work schedules, and protections for members on work visas.

"These first contract wins set a strong foundation for job protections that our colleagues will build upon for generations. I could not be more proud to have been part of organizing this strong, fighting union," senior analytics manager Kathy Zhang said in a press release from the NewsGuild of New York, which represents the NYT Tech Guild.

The breakthrough came after the NYT Tech Guild announced a walkout during the week of the 2024 elections, a very busy time for the paper. The weeklong strike took place following more than two years of bargaining.

The tech workers voted to unionize in March 2022 after the New York Times denied their April 2021 request for voluntary recognition.