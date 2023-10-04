Nina Turner launches nationwide We Are Somebody campaign to support striking workers

Cleveland, Ohio - In coordination with the Amazon Labor Union, Nina Turner has announced the formation of a new labor revival campaign to boost workers' rights across the nation.

Nina Turner (r.) has launched the We Are Somebody labor revival campaign in coordination with the Amazon Labor Union, led by Chris Smalls (l.). © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Longtime progressive champion Nina Turner has been teasing followers with a big announcement for weeks, and on Wednesday, she finally delivered.

In partnership with the Amazon Labor Union, the former Ohio state senator is launching an organization called We Are Somebody to support striking workers and families as labor activism sees a massive resurgence across the US.

"Everybody is somebody," Turner says in her announcement video. "Most people want the ability to afford housing, health care, provide for their family, and be able to take a vacation every now and then."

"While most corporations are seeing record profits, they aren't leading to record wages," she continues. "From the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. supporting sanitation workers in Memphis, to Fannie Lou Hamer's work for Black farmers in the South, to Asa Philip Randolph's work organizing the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and organizing the March on Washington, the fight for liberation has always been a fight for workers' rights."

"It is in this robust tradition that I am launching We Are Somebody, a capacity-building organization for the working class."

We Are Somebody aims to support the labor movement by contributing to strike funds, elevating workplace struggles, and advocating for better wages and working conditions for all workers, whether they have union representation or not.

"Every worker is somebody. You are somebody. We are somebody. And if we are committed to putting a little extra on our ordinary, extraordinary things will happen for working-class people in this nation," Turner says. "The cause is right and the time is now."