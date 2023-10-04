Nina Turner launches nationwide We Are Somebody campaign to support striking workers
Cleveland, Ohio - In coordination with the Amazon Labor Union, Nina Turner has announced the formation of a new labor revival campaign to boost workers' rights across the nation.
Longtime progressive champion Nina Turner has been teasing followers with a big announcement for weeks, and on Wednesday, she finally delivered.
In partnership with the Amazon Labor Union, the former Ohio state senator is launching an organization called We Are Somebody to support striking workers and families as labor activism sees a massive resurgence across the US.
"Everybody is somebody," Turner says in her announcement video. "Most people want the ability to afford housing, health care, provide for their family, and be able to take a vacation every now and then."
"While most corporations are seeing record profits, they aren't leading to record wages," she continues. "From the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. supporting sanitation workers in Memphis, to Fannie Lou Hamer's work for Black farmers in the South, to Asa Philip Randolph's work organizing the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and organizing the March on Washington, the fight for liberation has always been a fight for workers' rights."
"It is in this robust tradition that I am launching We Are Somebody, a capacity-building organization for the working class."
We Are Somebody aims to support the labor movement by contributing to strike funds, elevating workplace struggles, and advocating for better wages and working conditions for all workers, whether they have union representation or not.
"Every worker is somebody. You are somebody. We are somebody. And if we are committed to putting a little extra on our ordinary, extraordinary things will happen for working-class people in this nation," Turner says. "The cause is right and the time is now."
Nina Turner's long track record fighting for economic justice
Nina Turner's latest announcement comes as she continues to fight for popular progressive reforms amid a recent string of tough electoral losses.
A Cleveland native, Turner served as an Ohio state senator from 2008 until 2014 and as a Cleveland city council member from 2006 to 2008.
She was previously at the helm of the progressive political action organization Our Revolution and served as national co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign.
In 2021, Turner announced her candidacy for the Ohio-11 congressional seat but was defeated by Democratic challenger Shontel Brown as an influx of dark money poured into the special election race.
The following year, Turner unsuccessfully challenged Brown to a rematch for the Ohio-11 seat, an election that once again saw big-money contributions play a significant role, but she vowed not to let the defeat slow her down.
"They just reinforced my resolve and that just like King James – LeBron James decided to take his skills to South Beach – well, what Sister Turner is gonna do is to continue taking my skills all over this nation," Turner teased after the second loss. "I'mma see some folks in 2024."
Turner is a prominent fighter for economic justice, Medicare for All, climate action, student debt cancelation, reproductive freedom, and reparations for Black Americans.
