Starbucks hit with massive new union busting complaint by NLRB

New York, New York - The National Labor Relations Board has filed a wide-ranging complaint against Starbucks for alleged labor law violations at 114 unionized stores across the country.

In the latest showdown between the agency and the coffee giant, NLRB prosecutors cited a barrel-load of labor law breaches, amounting to a complete failure to bargain fairly with its unionized employees.

Per the Tuesday filing cited by Bloomberg, Starbucks "bargained with no intention of reaching agreement" and did everything in its power to derail the process, including "insisting upon proposals that are predictably unacceptable to the union," and undermining union representatives.

The company is also accused of refusing to engage in negotiations over Zoom, while previous complaints told of in-person bargaining sessions that would end within minutes as Starbucks reps persistently walked out of the room.

"For more than a year, we have been trying to meet with Starbucks to present our thoughtful proposals on how to make the company a better place to work. Instead, the company has walked out of nearly 100 sessions after just minutes, without listening to our proposals to make Starbucks a better place," Starbucks Workers United member Sal Hirsch said, as quoted by Guardian reporter Michael Sainato.