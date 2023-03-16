Starbucks cops more federal prosecutions for labor violations in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has announced it plans to prosecute Starbucks over alleged labor violations in Oklahoma City as the company continues to face backlash over its crackdown on the unionization movement.

Starbucks workers in Oklahoma City launch an unfair labor practice strike over alleged union busting. © Screenshot/Twitter/okcsbxunited

NLRB Region 14 issued a complaint accusing Starbucks of unfair labor practice charges at four stores in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area and said it will pursue civil prosecution of the coffee giant.

The allegations concern Starbucks interrogating workers about union activity.

Managers allegedly threatened to cut pay and benefits if workers unionized, while promising to increase benefits if they didn't. There are also accusations of intimidation, selective enforcement of policies against pro-union workers, and at least one unlawful firing of an employee named Avery Norman.

"We are pleased that the NLRB has found merit in virtually every (unfair labor practice) charge we filed, further showing that Starbucks has been anything but 'progressive' toward workers who want a say in their workplace," Collin Pollitt, a Starbucks Workers United organizer in Oklahoma City, told The Oklahoman.

A hearing before an administrative law judge has been scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, on April 11.