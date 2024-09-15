Starbucks ordered to reopen two Ithaca stores after trying to "chill unionism"

Ithaca, New York - Starbucks has been ordered to reopen two locations it closed in Ithaca, New York, after workers formed a union .

Starbucks customers in Ithaca, New York, stand in solidarity with Starbucks workers as they fight back against corporate retaliation. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge Geoffrey Carter ruled on Friday that Starbucks had unlawfully closed the Ithaca Commons and Meadow Street cafes in May 2023.

Carter ordered the company to reopen the locations "within a reasonable period of time."

The judge determined Starbucks closed the stores and failed to engage in collective bargaining with employees for "antiunion reasons and with the intent to chill unionism at other store locations."

"I find that it was reasonably foreseeable that Respondent’s decisions to close the Commons and Meadow stores would have a chilling effect on unionism at Respondent’s other locations in Buffalo (and indeed, nationwide)," Carter wrote in his decision.

The judge said Starbucks would have an opportunity to present evidence of why reopening the stores might be "unduly burdensome" – but only if that material was not available at the time the unfair labor practice trial, which concluded on April 25.