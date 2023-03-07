Striking YouTube Music workers win big victory with labor board ruling

Austin, Texas - Striking YouTube Music workers have won a big victory after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that Google and staffing agency Cognizant are their joint employers.

Subcontracted YouTube Music workers strike outside Google's office in Austin, Texas, on February 3, 2023. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The decision, announced on Monday, means that Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., may be legally required to bargain with workers if they successfully vote to unionize.

Alphabet had long argued it is not the workers' actual employer and so was not responsible for bargaining – an excuse the NLRB regional director in Texas has now deemed invalid.

"Google exercises direct and immediate control over benefits, hours of work, supervision and direction of work," the regional director wrote, as reported by Bloomberg.

YouTube Music workers went on strike in February after a group of 58 employees filed a petition to join Alphabet Workers Union-CWA last October.

Just three weeks later, Cognizant announced that workers, who were hired to work fully remotely, would be required to work in person at the Austin office beginning on February 6, giving some workers and their families just three months to move across the country. If workers refused to make the move, they were told they would be fired.

Their fight to organize has since garnered support from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Greg Casar, who sent a letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai demanding he recognize workers' right to form a union.