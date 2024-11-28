Teamsters file charges after Amazon suspends driver who accused union-buster of vile abuse
New York, New York - The Teamsters labor union has filed charges following the suspension of a New York Amazon driver who had suffered a homophobic attack on the job.
The union on Wednesday announced the unfair labor practice charges and formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in response to the incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning at Amazon's DBK4 facility in Queens.
The Teamsters in a press release accused Juan Carlos Cervantes of the Government Resources Consultants of America – an infamous union-busting firm hired by Amazon – of threatening violence against the driver and repeatedly using a homophobic slur against him.
"Amazon hired this union buster to come harass me at work and call me a homophobic slur," said Emmanuel T., the assaulted Amazon driver.
"Amazon is creating an unsafe workplace for me and my co-workers, especially my fellow Teamsters who identify as LGBTQ," he continued. "We don’t need harassment and homophobia. What we need is for Amazon to follow the law and negotiate a Teamsters Union contract that provides the pay and safety we deserve."
Amazon reportedly notified Emmanuel later Tuesday that he had been suspended pending an investigation into the incident.
Amazon Teamsters demand suspended co-worker's reinstatement
Amazon Teamsters in Queens marched on the boss Wednesday to demand Emmanuel's reinstatement and Cervantes' removal.
"I came in on my day off to stand with my co-worker, Emmanuel, and tell Amazon that this is unacceptable. I have a lot of family and friends in the LGBTQ community," Latrice Shadae Johnson, a driver at DBK4, said.
"It hurts to know that Amazon is paying this union buster way more than they pay us. We are not backing down in our fight for Amazon to recognize us as Teamsters," she added.
Amazon drivers at DBK4 organized with the Teamsters in September in their fight for better wages and working conditions. The move came amid a recent series of Amazon Teamsters wins as drivers at facilities across the US move to join the union, the latest victory being in Atlanta earlier this week.
Amazon has spent millions trying to shut down union organizing at its delivery stations, warehouses, and fulfillment centers.
The news out of New York came just days before Black Friday weekend, when Amazon workers at facilities in more than 20 countries – including the US – are due to strike or protest for labor rights and climate justice.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/Amazon Teamsters