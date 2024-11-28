Teamsters file charges after Amazon suspends driver who accused union-buster of vile abuse

New York, New York - The Teamsters labor union has filed charges following the suspension of a New York Amazon driver who had suffered a homophobic attack on the job.

Amazon drivers at the DBK4 facility in Queens, New York, organized with the Teamsters union in September 2024. © Screenshot/X/Amazon Teamsters

The union on Wednesday announced the unfair labor practice charges and formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in response to the incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning at Amazon's DBK4 facility in Queens.

The Teamsters in a press release accused Juan Carlos Cervantes of the Government Resources Consultants of America – an infamous union-busting firm hired by Amazon – of threatening violence against the driver and repeatedly using a homophobic slur against him.

"Amazon hired this union buster to come harass me at work and call me a homophobic slur," said Emmanuel T., the assaulted Amazon driver.

"Amazon is creating an unsafe workplace for me and my co-workers, especially my fellow Teamsters who identify as LGBTQ," he continued. "We don’t need harassment and homophobia. What we need is for Amazon to follow the law and negotiate a Teamsters Union contract that provides the pay and safety we deserve."

Amazon reportedly notified Emmanuel later Tuesday that he had been suspended pending an investigation into the incident.