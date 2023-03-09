"Class war" breaks out in Senate hearing as union leader takes on GOP senator

Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the US Capitol. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

O'Brien appeared alongside fellow labor leaders Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO president, and Mary Kay Henry, SEIU president, to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders.

The hearing, entitled Defending the Right of Workers to Organize Unions Free from Illegal Corporate Union-Busting, sought to highlight the gross levels of economic disparity in the United States and emphasize the need for greater labor protections.

"The percentage of American workers who support unions is at an all-time high, but they're unable to join unions, form unions, or get a first contract because in America, the game is rigged," O'Brien said in his remarks.

The Bostonian pointed out that union workers make more than their non-union counterparts on average, and that unions can help drive up wages across industries. Despite that, weak US labor laws allow companies and CEOs to get away with violating workers' right to organize without facing any meaningful consequences.

The lifelong Teamster also called out the senators who have co-sponsored the National Right-to-Work Act, reintroduced by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul in February, which would further chip away at workers' ability to wield their collective power.

"Instead of supporting legislation to protect workers' choice to join a union, half the senators on this committee are only willing to offer right-to-work laws. These deceptive laws allow workers the right to leave a union while still reaping all the benefits of belonging to one," O'Brien explained.

"When any employer, be it the rail companies, package companies, or coffee shops, gets away with repeated abuse of American workers, the legislators who make it happen are complicit in these crimes," he added.