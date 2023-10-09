Thousands of truck workers join historic UAW strike

Greensboro, North Carolina - Employees at US industrial automaker Mack Trucks voted down a labor agreement on Sunday and will join some 25,000 other United Auto Workers (UAW) members on strike, the union announced.

Around 4,000 employees at Mack Trucks are set to join about 25,000 United Auto Workers members on strike on Monday. © REUTERS

"UAW members at Mack Trucks have voted to REJECT a tentative agreement, and will STRIKE at 7 am on Monday," the union posted on X, formerly Twitter.



The post said that it would impact 4,000 employees at Mack, a maker of industrial vehicles which is headquartered in North Carolina, but has manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

"I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it," said UAW president Shawn Fain.

The Mack workers will be joining striking UAW members at the so-called "Big Three" – GM, Ford, and Stellantis – who launched a targeted action on September 15 after failing to reach a new deal.

The targeted strike called for stoppages at a handful of plants, while leaving most of the union's 146,000 US hourly auto workers on the job.