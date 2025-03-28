Trump ends collective bargaining rights for federal workers in latest attack on labor

Washington DC - In his latest attack on unions and workers, President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order effectively ending collective bargaining for government employees.

Trump banned collective bargaining at multiple federal government departments and agencies in a new executive order signed on Thursday. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump's move specifically applies to workers from the departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Health and Human Services, as well as a number of agencies, all of which are considered essential for national security.

The order alleges that organizations like the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal workers union, are trying to "block Trump policies" and have "declared war on President Trump's agenda."

"President Trump is taking action to ensure that agencies vital to national security can execute their missions without delay and protect the American people," a Fact Sheet released by The White House read.

The president "supports constructive partnerships with unions who work with him," but will not work with any union that has "grievances" with his policies, the statement added.

"Protecting America’s national security is a core constitutional duty, and President Trump refuses to let union obstruction interfere with his efforts to protect Americans and our national interests."

Without the right to collective bargaining, federal workers will be significantly limited in their ability to respond to actions taken by the Trump administration, which has targeted tens of thousands of employees for termination. The AFGE has responded with a lawsuit, challenging the slashing spree of far-right billionaire Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

"President Trump's latest executive order is a disgraceful and retaliatory attack on the rights of hundreds of thousands of patriotic American civil servants," AFGE President Everett Kelley said in a statement.