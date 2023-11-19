Big Three United Auto Workers ratify new contracts in big win after strike

Detroit, Michigan – Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) have ratified the in-principle labor agreements promising sweeping pay increases that were reached with the Big Three US car companies Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors.

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union picketed outside of Big Three car manufacturing plants in Michigan for six weeks. © Matthew Hatcher / AFP

"All three are ratified," a union source told AFP Saturday of the agreements, which were reached after an unprecedented strike that lasted more than six weeks.

According to information published on the union's website Thursday, around 55% of hourly staff at GM voted in favor the four-year contract. At Ford, 67% of unionized employees voted in favor of their contract, while nearly 69% voted in favor at Stellantis, according to the UAW website Saturday.

Stellantis, which owns the Jeep and Chrysler brands, confirmed the ratification in a statement.

"With negotiations now officially behind us, we will focus our full attention on executing our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and serving our customers by delivering the high-quality products and technologies they want and expect," North America COO Mark Stewart said in a statement.

Neither Ford nor the UAW immediately responded to AFP's request for comment on Saturday.